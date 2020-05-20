Monterose Iseminger, 93, Kokomo. On May 16, 2020, our angel here on earth flew into the arms of Jesus. Monterose was born on June 14, 1926, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Barnett) King. On November 6, 1942, she married Edward Iseminger Sr. and they were married for 65 years. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2007.
Monterose was a stay at home mom and wife. She was full of life, always had a smile on her face and was genuinely concerned about everyone’s wellbeing. She always had a positive outlook on life and loved everyone she met. She loved her family and always attended family events. Monterose wouldn’t hesitate to jump on the back of one of her son’s Harley and go for a ride. She stayed very active throughout her life going to exercise classes with her daughters and friends and attended church regularly. She loved each and every one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart. She looked forward to celebrating every occasion with them.
Monterose always had her clothes ready to go at the drop of a hat. All we had to do was call her and say “let’s go mom.” She was deeply loved, will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Monterose truly lived a blessed life and we were blessed to have her in ours. She was an avid member of St. Joan and St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was a very devote Catholic who loved the Lord. The loves of her life were her children and her life’s devotion.
Monterose is survived by 3 sons, Edward (Ranae) Iseminger Jr., William (Lisa) Iseminger, and John (Lisa Knapp) Iseminger; 2 daughters, Patrica Shutt, and Susan (Don) Aaron; step-daughter, Carolyn Maish; she was Grandy to 7 grandchildren, Jeremy (Jenny) Gilbert, Jake (Desiree) Iseminger, Donny Aaron, Christina (Trenton Darland) Iseminger, Johnny Jr. (Megan) Iseminger, Derrick (Emily) Aaron, and Bethann (Jeff) Price; 14 great-grandchildren, Quirin Gilbert, Dominic Gilbert, Carsyn Gilbert, Keagan Iseminger, Zoe Iseminger, Haley Waltman, Maxwell Darland, Jaylee Iseminger, Jordan Iseminger, Lexi Aaron, Lauren Peterson, Devon Peterson, Cameron Aaron, and Waylon Aaron; several nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Iseminger.
Monterose was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary King; husband, Edward; daughter, Mary Rose; sons-in-law, Jerry Shutt and James Maish; grandson, Troy Aaron; siblings, Joseph and William King, Clarence, James, Gifford and Fred Barnett, Lois Charles, Catherine Ramseyer and Mary Barnett.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available 3:00 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. Private burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
