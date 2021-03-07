Monica Sue Fewell, 77 of Kokomo, passed away at St. Vincent Kokomo on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Monica was born to the late Michael Buckley and Eleanor Buckley (Krebser) on October 4, 1943 in Kokomo. She married Mike Fewell on June 19, 1965 in Kokomo. They were married 56 years before her passing.
Monica graduated from Kokomo High school with the class of 1961. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and watching I.U. basketball and Bobby Knight. Monica loved the beach and traveling.
She is survived by her husband; Mike Fewell, sister; Nellie Rusk, sisters in law; Cindy Tudor and Melissa Fewell, several nieces and nephews, including special nieces; Rachel Lower (Lanny), Kara Kelly (Danny), and Bailey Huttenlocker.
Preceding her in death are her parents and siblings; Mollie Buckley and Patty English.
A Celebration of life for Monica will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1pm. Relatives and close friends may visit prior from 11am to 1pm. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park cemetery.
If you wish to leave a donation in Monica's memory, please do so towards the Kokomo Humane Society or donor's choice.