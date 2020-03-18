Monica Faye Kasey, popularly known as “Aunt Faye”, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020. Faye was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on December 29th, 1936 to Edward Louis Kasey and Zettia Louise (Corey.) Faye graduated from Kokomo High School in 1955 and attended Ball State University before going to work at First National Bank where she retired after 42 years. She also attended First Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Aunt Faye loved to travel. No matter where she was going, she was always ready for a road trip. Ultimately her favorite trip was to Ireland with her sister, Sharon, and her niece, Stephanie. She was the most witty shotgun rider. Before GPS, we had Aunt Faye.
Throughout her life, Aunt Faye was a picture of grace and unconditional love. During various battles of long-term illnesses she stood by her father, mother, and sister. Selflessly she dedicated her life to serving her family in many different ways.
Aunt Faye was more than just an Aunt to her family. She was a bonus mother to her niece, Julie Bailey Schreiber (Steve), and her nephew, Joe Bailey (Joanna.) She was also a bonus grandma to her great nephews and nieces, David Schreiber, Kayla Bailey Diaz (Patrick), Stephanie Schreiber, Stevie, Reece, Emily, Paxtyn, and Deuce Bailey.
She is survived by sister, Sharon Ellis (Steve); sister-in-law, Jeniece Kasey; nieces, Tamara Jarrow (James), Lori Tooley (Kirk), Katie Petrey, and Stephanie Placeres (Capt. Don); and nephews, Jamie Kasey (Lynne,) Terry Kasey, and Ben Kasey (Karen).
Faye was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Edwin Kasey and James Louis Kasey (Patricia); her sister, June Bailey (Junior); and nephews, David and Dennis Kasey and Steven Bailey.
The family would like to show their appreciation and gratitude to the staff at North Woods Village, especially her angel, Kim Martin CNA and also her special neighbors, Donna and Denise Smith.
Respecting her wishes only a graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23 at 11am at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Joyce Harris will officiate. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Monica Faye Kasey, please visit our floral store.