Monica D. (Schmitt) Bogue, 53, Kokomo, passed away at 11:37 am Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her home. She was born July 29, 1966, in Kokomo, the daughter of Ronald G. Schmitt and Barbara Joyce (Sears) Haalck.
Monica was a graduate of Western High School. She worked for Federal Mogul as a machine operator. She enjoyed listening to music ranging from classic Rock to present day tunes. Monica loved to shop for antiques and anything vintage, go to the Covered Bridge Festivals, and go out for dinner. She had an outgoing personality and made many people smile.
Monica is survived by her father, Ronald (Diane) Schmitt; mother, Joyce (Dan) Haalck; siblings, Dena (Jeffrey) Linn, Donna (Kelley) Moss, and Heath (Lori) Haalck; her closest friend, Jeff Cheek; nieces and nephews, Carly (Korey) Kirchgessner, Tyler (Hannah) Linn, Kaitlyn Hobbs, Sierra Hobbs, Alyssa Haalck, and Brooke Haalck, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 pm Monday, February 17, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Monica’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
