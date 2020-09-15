“Molly” Mary Clair Kline, age 80 years, died peacefully with family by her side on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Harbor Cove in Port Washington, WI.
She was born December 10, 1939, in Kokomo, to George and Mary Cunningham Hedrick. Growing up in Kokomo, she attended St. Joan of Arc Grade School and went to high school at St. Joseph’s Academy in Tipton. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kokomo.
Molly is survived by her children, Michelle Marie (Paul) Dinges, of Jacksonville, FL, Ann Marie Kline, of Port Washington, WI, Margaret Mary (Dave Boldt) Jankowski, of Grafton, WI, Damian Charles (Rose Dart) Kline, of Summit, AR, and David Brian (Linda Krainz) Kline, of Port Washington, WI; and grandchildren, Elliott Knight, Abbey Shoemaker, Wesley Shoemaker, Ryan Fleming, Eric Fleming, Donny Jankowski, Laura Abbott, Isiah Asplund, Louie Collelo, Lucas Collelo and Molly Collelo.
She is further survived by siblings, George “Buzz” (Maddalena) Hedrick, Judith Meissnest, Maureen Hedrick, Cynthia Morr, Monica (Bill) Dragon, Kathleen (Dr. Roger) Murphy, Ann Marie (Mike) Thayer and Theresa (Dr. Richard) Thatcher, all of Indiana, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Maria Angel Collelo; her brothers Michael Hedrick and Mark Hedrick; and the father of her children, Paul Joseph “Mick” Kline.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St, Kokomo, with Fr. Christopher Roberts the celebrant. Burial will follow in South Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Social Concerns in Molly’s memory. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to "Molly" Mary Clair Kline's family, please visit our floral store.