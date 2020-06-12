Mitsuko Tamura Hankinson of Kokomo, Indiana, was born on January 14, 1929 in Utsunomiya, Japan to Takao Tamura and Matsu Tamura, nee Toyota, and transitioned peacefully on June 9, 2020. She received her education and completed professional seamstress school in Japan. After World War II, she met and married the love of her life, Holbrook Hankinson Sr., who was serving in the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineering Squadron in Japan. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage until his passing in 1987.
She retired from Delco Electronics, a division of General Motors. Mitsuko was also a member of UAW Local 292.
Mitsuko was very talented and creative. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, knitting and sewing. When her children were young she would design sewing patterns and make their clothes, suits and coats. Mitsuko "relaxed" by planting and maintaining her flower and vegetable gardens. She appreciated other cultures and liked traveling, especially internationally, and visited France, Germany, Netherlands, Caribbean, Canada, Mexico, not to mention many visits home to Japan to spend time with family and friends. She loved playing bingo and eating meals with family and friends at her favorite restaurant.
Mitsuko's greatest joy in life was her family. She is survived by eight of her nine children who will forever cherish her memory as she was the best Okaasan "Mother" in the world; her sons, Holbrook Hankinson Jr., Ph.D. (Shelley Lloyd-Hankinson, Ph.D.), Joseph Hankinson (Angela Hankinson), John Hankinson (Terri Lerner), and James Hankinson (Sharilyn Hankinson); her daughters, Maru Hankinson Conner, Naomi Hankinson, Patricia Hankinson-Brown (Orlando Brown), and Ellen Barbary (Dennis Barbary). She took great pleasure and pride in being "Obachan", Grandmother and Grandma to eighteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Eizo Tamura of Tokyo, Japan; her sister, Yuki Kojima of Kanagawaken, Japan, and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends, Misako Johnson and Jessica Oliver.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her daughter, Jury Hankinson Williams; her brothers, Koshiro, Uzablo, Hatsuo, and Hiroshi Tamura; her sister, Kiyoko Tamura; her grandsons, Charles Edward Coleman, Jr. and Aubry Sinclair Hankinson-Barbary.
Due to Covid-19, private funeral services for Mitsuko Tamura Hankinson will be held on June 20. 2020 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel.