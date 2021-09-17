Mitchel Southwell

Mitchel Paul Southwell, 36, Kokomo, passed away at 9:56 am Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born November 27, 1984, in Kokomo, the son of Ricky Lee Sr. & Eva Lynn (Sanderson) Southwell. On March 29, 2018, in Kokomo, he married Rachel (Hendrix) and she survives.
Mitchel was a 2003 graduate of Northwestern High School. He was currently employed for the last five years with Subaru. He had also worked for Wal-Mart and Best Buy.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend. He worked hard and loved harder. He had an infectious smile, a funny laugh and gave the best hugs. He could be found cheering on his kids in baseball or softball just outside center field fence. Family vacations to Tennessee or the beach were a favorite. He was a lover of all things sports. The Yankees, the Colts and Notre Dame were among his favorites. He geeked out about Star Wars, Marvel and DC, but mostly wrestling and WWE.
Along with his wife, Rachel, Mitchel is also survived by his children, Alexis Cripe, Austin Mossholder and Mia Southwell; parents, Richey “Rick” Lee (Mary) Southwell and Eva Lynn Southwell; brother, Rickey “Lee” (Kirsten) Southwell Jr.; brother-in-law, Jason (Brandy) Hendrix; mother-in-law, Carolyn (Gary) Reed; nieces and nephew, Janessa Southwell, Madison Hendrix and Jairus Southwell; and special best friend and brother from another mother, Weston Lee Blankenberger.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church. We encourage anyone to share a story or a message after the eulogy. Dinner will follow immediately after, all are encouraged to stay. The church is located at 1300 E Barkdol St. in Kokomo. Please dress casual. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with cremation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rachel in care of Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, IN 46902 for an education fund for the children. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.