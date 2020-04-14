Misty Brooks

Misty Rose Brooks (Riley), born August 5, 1974, passed away surrounded by family in Kokomo, Indiana on April 11,2020. Misty was a Quality Inspector at Pattonair in Indianapolis, where she was a valued employee and treasured friend. She was well known by all who new her for her infectious laugh and long hair.
Misty leaves behind her three sons, Brian Baugher Jr., Brandon Baugher, and Brayden Riley, as well as her granddaughter Braylynn Kay Riley. She is also survived by her father David Riley Sr., (Cheryl), and four siblings, David Riley Jr., Robert Riley (Miranda), Rosa Hobbs (Eric), and Sarah Brooks (Dominic), paternal grandfather Martin Riley Jr., and was a loving aunt to 16 nieces and nephews.
Misty was preceded in death by her mother Rosa M. Riley, maternal grandparents Joe and Mary Mendoza, and her paternal grandparents Lyle and Barbara Brock and Nancy Riley.
It was Misty's wishes that there be no memorial held. Please consider contributions towards her granddaughter Braylynn Kay Riley: in the care of David Riley Sr.
Misty is in the care of Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center.