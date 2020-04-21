Mischa L. Turnpaugh, age 67, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home in Longwood, Florida. She was born on January 23, 1953 in Marion, Indiana to the late Harry and Martha (Mitchell) Turnpaugh.
Mischa graduated from Taylor High School in Kokomo, Indiana, and shortly thereafter earned her degree in nursing. She worked at Orlando Health Hospital in Florida for nearly 20 years as an LPN. When she wasn’t working, Mischa loved taking care of and spending time with her dog.
Mischa is survived by her brother, Danny Turnpaugh.
There are no services scheduled for Mischa at this time.