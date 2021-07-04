Miriam M. Rutherford, 49, Kokomo; passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was born in Kokomo on July 23, 1971 to Joseph and Teresa (Day) Mallory.
Miriam attended Kokomo High School. She then served in the United States Navy. She worked for Chrysler and Delco Electronics. She enjoyed playing cards, listening to music, traveling and making memories with her kids, and going for walks. She loved her family, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Miriam is survived by her son, Joseph Mallory; daughter, Angelique Bryan; her father Joseph and step-mother, Renee; her mother; sisters, Roxanne (Gurth) Bryan and Marjorie Lynn (Trenton) Jones; three grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Elijah Bryan, Aiyjah Bryan, Michelle Bradford, Brandon Bennett, and Michael Bennett.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Damon Joel King.
Visitation will be held, Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 1pm until the time of the service at 3pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 W. Jefferson St. Pastor Brian Cook will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
