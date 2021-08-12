Miriam L. Haun, 97, Kokomo, passed into eternal life August 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo following a brief illness. She was born February 24, 1924 to the late Harry & Ella (Sommers) Shrock in North Grove, Indiana. She was raised in Plevna, Indiana and graduated from Greentown High School in 1942. Miriam married Robert J. Cline on June 3, 1944 and he passed away on July 2, 1968. She later married Martin G. Haun and he passed on May 12, 2004.
Miriam was a homemaker most of her life but had formerly worked at Delco Radio and retired from Kingston Products. She was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, enjoyed playing golf and crocheting.
Miriam is survived by her children, Mary A. Baker of Ellettsville, IN and Robert L. (Barbara) Cline; stepson, Gary (Jada) Haun of Cape Coral, FL; grandchildren, Jeffrey L. (Stephanie) Baker of Ellettsville, IN, Katheryn L. Cline of San Antonio, TX, Kristen M. (Lee) Sneed of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; step-grandson, Tory Haun of Cape Coral, FL, as well as five great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Miriam was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Hannah Shrock; spouses, Robert J. Cline and Martin G. Haun; grandson, Shawn M. Baker; siblings, Emerson P. (Wilma) Shrock, Boyd Shrock, Verl (Esther) Shrock, Kenneth (Violet) Shrock, Pauline (Henry) Miller, Martha Shrock and James (Annabelle) Shrock; and nephews, Micky Shrock and Richard Shrock.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Thursday August 19, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Miriam’s memory to St. Patrick Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
