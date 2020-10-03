Miriam Anne Shearer (Stearns), 85 of Kokomo, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born in Kokomo to the late Robert Ellis and Miriam R. Tubbs on October 11, 1934. She married David Shearer in Kokomo on June 11, 1953. He survives.
Miriam graduated from Kokomo High School, class of 1952. She worked for the family business, Shearer Printing for many years. She retired from Target after 19 years of dedicated customer service. Miriam was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an excellent cook and treasured her family. Miriam has touched many lives, and will be remembered as a gentle, warm hearted, and nurturing woman.
Miriam leaves behind her husband of 67 years Dave; her four children Mark Shearer (Judy), Tom Shearer, Bert Shearer, and Emily DeCosta (Sean); grandchildren Clayton Shearer, Christy Smith, Scott Smith, Jason Shearer, Megan Shearer, Kara Shearer, John Shearer, Sarah Shearer, Megan Farmer, Isabelle DeCosta and Camilla DeCosta, and 10 great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death is her parents Max A. Stearns, Miriam R. Stearns and Robert Ellis, sister Marilyn Shirley, and a brother James Stearns.
A Celebration of Life for Miriam will be held at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 7pm. There will be a time of calling prior from 4:30pm until service time.
If you wish to leave a contribution in Miriam's memory, you may do so towards the Buddy Bag program within the United Way of Howard and Tipton County; 210 West Walnut Street Kokomo Indiana, 46901. Please memo: Miriam Shearer- Buddy Bag if mailing and/or donating online. Envelopes will be provided at the memorial as well.