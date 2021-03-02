Miracle Dawn, Steven David and Wilma Ellen Gingerich entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Miracle Dawn, 6, born August 21, 2014, the daughter of Laura Ellen Gingerich and Curtis David Chestnut.

Steven David, 5, born September 17, 2015, the son of Laura Ellen Gingerich and Curtis David Chestnut.

Wilma Ellen, 1, born July 22, 2019, the daughter of Laura Ellen Gingerich and William Christian Sorenson.

The children enjoyed attending Sunday school at Higher Ground Fellowship, Children’s Ministries at Radiant Life and Abundant Life Ministries.

Miracle and Steven attended Pipe Creek Elementary School where they loved playing with friends and the staff enjoyed their bubbly and energetic personalities.

These precious angels are survived by their parents; grandparents, Jacob and Wilma Kauffman and Angela Stevenson; uncle, Melvin Eli Gingerich; 3 step-uncles, Dennis (Ruth) Kauffman, Clifford (Amy) Kauffman and Jonathan (Amy) Kauffman; step-grandmother, Barbara Ann Sorenson, along with many extended family members.

They were preceded in death by grandfathers, Steven Eugene Gingerich and William Harry Sorenson; great-grandparents, Melvin and Laura Bontrager and Eli and Abby Gingerich, and several extended family members.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time. Everyone is invited to the Youth Center for the Noon meal.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021, at McGrawsville Community Church at 9377 S. 300 E., Amboy, Indiana, with Pastor Charlie Riley and Bishop Marlin Beachy officiating. Burial will follow in Christner Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until 8:00 pm Friday and one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the church. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.