Minnie Lee Fipps

Minnie Lee (Spencer) Fipps, 86, died at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Millers Merry Manor in Tipton, Ind.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1934, in Combs, Ky., the third of Seldon and Lydia (Riley) Spencer’s 12 children. In 1953, she graduated from M.C. Napier High School in Hazard, Ky. She attended Midway University in Kentucky for one week and then she realized all she ever wanted to be was a mom.

Minnie was dating a man who ended up serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. As he was writing her a Dear Jane letter, Ernest Fipps Jr., who was recently divorced, saw her picture. He said, “I’ll take her.” Minnie and Ernie began writing and then dating. She married Ernest in her parents’ home in Combs, Ky., on June 23, 1956. They lived in West Middleton and Kokomo before he died of cancer on Dec. 19, 1969, leaving her a widow at the age of 35, with three children, ages 9, 5, and 1.

The daughter of a coal miner, Minnie’s first job was at the age of 8 when she took care of a family with the measles. She continued to work, delivering newspapers and whatever she could to help provide for the family. After having children and losing her husband, she returned to the workplace at Accurate Parts, where she worked from 1977 until the company relocated to Mexico in 1988. After that, she worked a variety of jobs (sometimes three at a time) until retiring in 2006 from Crossroads Daycare at the age of 72.

She was a member of Combs Baptist Church in Kentucky. She memorized Bible verses to be able to attend Camp Nathanael as a child and accept Christ as her Savior at the camp. After she married and moved to Kokomo, she became a member of Oakford Baptist Church, now Crossroads Community Church.

She loved her children and grandchildren. They were her life. Every morning until her health declined, she got down on her knees and prayed for them.

Minnie was a chocoholic, and she loved to travel. Her daughters took her on the first vacation of her life, fulfilling her dream of seeing Niagara Falls Canada and New York in 1994. After that, they “kept the road hot,” as she used to say, including a dream vacation to Maine, a solo trip to Texas to see her daughter and the bluebonnets, and several trips to South Carolina, where she felt such peace by the ocean.

She loved creating memories with her family. We always thought they were her memories for her to cherish in her later years – until she developed Alzheimer’s; then we realized those memories were for us to hold onto.

Minnie loved to laugh and have fun. She was known for her mommyisms – hilarious and sometimes poignant sayings.

Her daughter, Lisa, doted on her and spoiled her rotten and was her caregiver for 10 years, with help from Karen the final seven.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Fipps and Karen Fipps, both of Kokomo; one son and his wife, Ernie and Melissa Fipps of Marion; a grandson and his wife, Joseph and Lindsay Fipps of Bloomington; a granddaughter and her husband and son, Kiersten, Clayton, and Benjamin McKinsey of Lafayette; a brother, Joe Spencer, of Kentucky; a sister, Chris Richman, of South Carolina; a sister, Wilma Smith, of Kentucky; and a sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Doug Noel, of Kentucky. Her premature twin siblings, Georgia Mae and James Arthur; a child lost in miscarriage; husband; parents; four sisters, Shirley Smith, Mildred Combs, Zola Hall, and Mot Spencer; and one brother, Glen Spencer, preceded her in death.

We thank Dr. Annan for her cardiac care, giving us 12 more years with her, and Dr. Spoljaric for her exemplary Alzheimer’s care. We thank Dr. Eric and Mrs. Ann Heathers and their staff for the outstanding and compassionate health-care Minnie received. You’re right, Dr. Heathers. She was a tough old bird. And we thank the staff of Millers Merry Manor in Tipton for providing wonderful care for her when we no longer could.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, with the service immediately following. The Rev. Jeff Harlow will officiate. Burial will be at Albright Cemetery.

She always said she wanted flowers when she was alive and could enjoy them, not when she died. So in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home for her final expenses.

