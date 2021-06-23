Milton "Lee" LeRoy Mason

Milton LeRoy “Lee” Mason went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born on December 25, 1957 to Donald and Vivian (Ailor) Mason. On June 22, he would have celebrated his 36th wedding anniversary with his true love Julie, his “J. A.”
He graduated from Taylor High School with the class of 1977 and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked at Chrysler for 30 years, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed many hobbies including racing, camping, hunting and fishing, photography, baseball, basketball, football and raising pigeons. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family or enjoy a great dirt track race.
Lee is survived by his mother; his wife Julie; his daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda (Rick) Simpson and Cynthia (Fred) Reed; his grandchildren, Danny (Tessa) Metcalf, Cheyene (Gavynn) Metcalf, Matthew (Lexi) Williams, and Austin (Hailee) Shapiro; his great-granddaughter Hadassah; his sister and brother-in-law, Kathy (Gabe) Eagle; his mother-in-law Sharon Kaufman; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Brent (Tammy) Evans; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and his brother Billy.
A gathering of friends and family will be Friday, June 25, 2021 from 11am to 2pm at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel. A celebration of Lee's life will follow at 2pm with Pastor Glenn Waltman officiating.