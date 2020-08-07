Milo C. “Mike” Fritzsche of Kokomo, Indiana, died August 2, 2020, at his home. Mike was born July 12, 1929 to Milo R. and Agnes (Kavanaugh) Fritzsche in Bonila, South Dakota.

Mike grew up on the family farm in Wessington, South Dakota, attending the Fritzsche School for grades 1-8 and Bonila High School. He then attended Huron College where he received his B.A. After graduating from college, he joined the United States Air Force. While serving at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, he completed a master’s degree at Miami University of Ohio. He completed his overseas service on the island of Taiwan, where he worked on a high-level personnel evaluation project.

After leaving the Air Force, Mike went to work at the corporate offices of Kroger Corporation in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he continued to develop his skills in personnel management. He later moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he worked for Red Owl Corporation and then as Director of Personnel for Honeywell’s Minnesota operation. He then was recruited by Central Soya of Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he served as Director of Personnel, Vice President of Personnel, and Executive Vice President in charge of Personnel and Labor Relations.

After retirement from Central Soya, Mike worked as an Outplacement Manager for Executive Assets Corporation, opening the company’s Indianapolis and Ohio offices. Later, Mike formed his own Human Resources consulting firm, Fritzsche and Associates, and worked with many major corporations.

Mike was married June 19, 1954, to Patricia (Dierkers) Fritzsche with whom he had five children. Patricia preceded him in death.

Mike was also preceded in death by his parents, his only sister Evelyn (Fritzsche) Deuschle, and his son Milo E. Fritzsche.

Mike is survived by his beloved companion and best friend, Constance Danforth of Kokomo, and by his four remaining children, Susan (Tom) Richey of Kokomo, Linda (Bob) Mutton of Fort Wayne and Bonita Springs, Florida, Patricia (Tom) Allen of Muncie, and Joseph Fritzsche of Indianapolis. He is also survived by five grandchildren Nick (Tere) Mutton of Silver Spring, Maryland, Matt (Leah) Mutton of Fort Wayne, Jessica Allen of Muncie, David (Destry) Richey of Logansport, and Hillarie (Matt) Elkin of Kokomo, and by fifteen great-grandchildren, Milo and Rose Mutton of Silver Spring, Maryland, Rylee, Maverick, and Oliver Mutton of Fort Wayne, Stiner, Josiah (Hannah), Noah, and Elliana Richey of Logansport, Whitney (Zach) Wampler of Noblesville, Jacob Elkin of Chicago, Kylie (Blake Schweiters) Elkin of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Liesl, Nathanael, and Isaac Elkin of Kokomo.

Arrangements are being handled by Shirley and Stout, Kokomo, Indiana, with the thanks of Mike’s family for their care and concern. The family also wishes to thank Mike’s many caregivers: Laura Clouser, the ladies of Home Instead, and the nurses and other employees of Elara Hospice, all of whom made Mike’s last weeks more comfortable.

Mike’s ashes will be interred in the columbarium of St. Andrew Episcopal Church in Kokomo. A requiem mass will be held later when the church is able to reopen for in person services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew, 602 W. Superior Street, Kokomo, Indiana, 46901, for the Saturday Morning Breakfast fund, or to Rawhide Youth Services of New London, Wisconsin, for the woodworking, chef, or equestrian programs. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.