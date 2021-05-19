Mildred G. “Millie” Milner, 82, Greentown, passed away at 6:52 am on Tuesday, May 18,2021 at Community Howard Regional Health, Kokomo. Millie was born in Kokomo on September 26, 1938 to the late Clarence D. and Elsie M. (Shrock) Morgan. On January 20, 1958 in Cassville, she married Jack E. Milner Jr. and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2020.
Millie was a 1956 graduate of Northwestern High School. She worked in the classified ads department at the Beach Newspaper in Ft. Myers Beach, FL, and the Kokomo Tribune and retired after 45 years of service. She wintered in Panama City Beach, FL with Jack after retirement. She enjoyed summers with the family at the cottage in Bass Lake, Knox, IN.
Millie is survived by her son, James E. (Judy) Milner, Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren, Jacquelyn N. Sutton, Ft. Myers, FL, Justin T. Hamelman, Kurtistown, HI, and Tamra L. Hamelman, Los Angeles, CA; great-grandchildren, Kassandra (Nick) Downing, Greenwood, and Kody Boles, Madison; great great-grandchildren, Carter Downing and Chloe Downing, of Greenwood; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Chuck) Yarrington, Greentown, and Judy Prainito, Levittown, NY; sister, Phyllis Green, Kokomo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son, John A. Milner; and daughter, Janice G. Milner.
Millie’s family would like to thank the staff at Century Villa and Community Howard Regional Health for the care they showed to Millie and her family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Jaimy Lalonde officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Millie’s name. Messages of condolences may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Mildred "Millie" G Milner's family, please visit our floral store.