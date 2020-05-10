Mickey Joe Mathias just Joe to friends and family left this world May 7 2020. Born January 21, 1931 he was the son of Albert Earl Mathias and Goldie May (Collins) Mathias and the youngest of 4 children. He grew up on the family farm learning the value of hard work and helping others in need. After graduating from Rochester High School in 1949 Joe went to Ball State Teachers College where he received a BS degree in Education in 1953. He taught for a year before completing a 2 year stint in the Air Force as an officer On July 15 1956 he married Nancy Jane Gantz and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage until Nancy’s passing in June of 2012.
He resumed his education career until 1989 much of these years as an elementary school principal in the Kokomo Center School District. During this time he also developed an Indiana History curriculum for fourth graders called My Hoosier Heritage which was used statewide by the state for 20 years. He traversed the state many times training teachers on its use.
He stayed connected to his farming roots throughout his life renting land to area farmers but his true agricultural passion was blueberry growing. After Nancy’s passing he spent many hours maintaining and upgrading his blueberry crop. He was very generous and allowed friends and acquaintances alike to pick for free. He was a doting grandpa to his 3 granddaughters: Rachel Day (Danny) West Palm Beach, FL, Hannah Freiherr, (Greg) Carmel, IN and Lauren Miller, Fishers IN. He spent countless hours telling them stories of his youth and reading them classic childrens’ stories.
Joe was a devoted Christian and member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church was active with several groups. He also attended Whipoorwill United Methodist Church in Fulton County. He was a wonderful storyteller with amazing recall and could enchant family members for hours with tales of his younger years. Survivors in addition to his grandchildren include 2 sons; Mike Mathias (Linda) of Fishers, IN and Scott Mathias of Kokomo.
He is also survived by a great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Nancy and his 3 siblings. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Kokomo or Whipoorwill United Methodist Church, Rochester, IN.
Due to current restrictions surrounding the pandemic, there will be no calling. There will be a private family ceremony May 13, 2020 at 2:00pm Eastern Daylight Time which will be streamed on Ellers Mortuary Facebook page. Burial will immediately follow in Albright Cemetery. You can find Joe’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can leave a message for the family and sign the guest registry.