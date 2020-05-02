Mickey Cleland Hart

The Rev. Dr. Mickey C. Hart was called home on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:09 P.M. in Kokomo, IN. He was born on December 27, 1931 to Lee and Rose (Hubbs) Hart in Corbin, Kentucky. On July 29, 1950 Mickey was betrothed to love of his life, Maggie Hounchell, by the Rev. McFarland in Kokomo, Indiana. Mickey and Maggie were blessed with 70 years together in beautiful, loving matrimony. There has never been a more fierce love witnessed than the love Mickey had for his darlin’ baby, Maggie. Mickey and Maggie were also blessed with a large, loving family of their own through their five children: Vivian (Lynn) Rudolph, Dale (Janice) Hart, Paul David Hart, Theresa Hart, and DuJuan Hart. They have six grandchildren: Chris (Tabetha) Hart, Paul David (Bethany) Hart, Heather Whitacre, Zach (Samantha) Rudolph, Rhiannon Hart, and Caitlyn (Kory) McKay. Carrying on the legacy are 17 great grandchildren, including Jaeley Shuck, who they’ve raised as their own.
An unwavering and steadfast love for his family was instilled in Mickey early in life, as he was one of thirteen siblings. The Harts were an extremely close band of brothers and sisters who cared for and supported each other throughout their lives and exemplified the meaning of family for their children and grandchildren. As a matter of great pride for their family, we honor the brothers here, as Mickey was the last surviving brother. Preceding him in death were Lonnie Cox, Steve Cox, Orville Hart, Grover Hart, Arliss Hart, Paul Hart, Walter Hart, Willard Hart, Homer Hart, Dr. Vernon “Mutt” Hart. The Hart boys are survived by their two youngest sisters, Mary (Hart) Rominger and Ida Mae (Chic) Hart.
With his brothers, Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, and his children Theresa, Paul David, and DuJuan.
Mickey was a man of deep faith. He was a Southern Baptist Minister and preached his first sermon at the age of 18 in Corbin, Kentucky. In attendance at that time was a young Maggie, with her mother, as Mickey was trying to court her. His joyful love for Christ and his message were a sign to Maggie of the goodness to be found in Mickey. During their life together, Mickey and friends, such as Melvin Eller, started Kokomo Missionary Baptist Church and Fairview Baptist Church. Mickey also preached prolifically in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. He attended several churches in the area, including Honeycreek Missionary Baptist, Hillside Missionary Baptist, Amana Missionary Baptist, and Second Missionary Baptist. One of his favorite parts of ministry was bringing together others in marriage; he married all of his children, most of his grandchildren, and several others in the community.
It may come as a surprise to those with a working knowledge of Southern Baptist doctrine, but Mickey was a staunch Democrat. He was almost absurdly progressive for his age and upbringing and was known to some local party members as Mr. Democrat. He had a strong belief in the separation of church and state and was known to mutter “render unto Caesar” when the subject was broached and to walk out of churches if political opinions started coming from the pulpit. He was incredibly knowledgeable of everything from local politics to the federal level, spending hours watching C-Span to keep track of legislative votes.
His passion for politics extended to his extensive work for the local and national unions. Mickey worked at Delco for thirty years and was a member of the shop committee, personally making “30 and out” possible. After his retirement, he became heavily involved with the UAW 292 Retirees, serving as President for a year. He later served as a delegate for the National UAW and a member of the National Grievance Committee in Detroit. He spent a lot of his time advocating for retirees and the Union, including calling and writing his representatives and visiting Washington D.C. to march. Along with his work with the Union, Mickey was also a chartered member of Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, served as the head of Area 5 for a short time, the Chaplain for Ruzicka Airports, and a member of the NAACP. Mickey had many passions and hobbies in life. He loved to fly and held a pilot’s license for several years. He enjoyed taking his kids and grandkids on jaunts to the sky where he’d let them pretend they were flying on their own or landing the plane. He was also a car guy who loved fixing and buying cars (and reprimanding anyone who bought a foreign car). He ran a Citgo Service Station and Diner and could always be depended on for an oil change or help with a flat tire.
The most important thing for anyone to know about Mickey is that he spent his life serving others in love. He loved people and truly felt called to help those who needed it. It was not unusual for him to hear about a waitress with car trouble while eating, only to leave and return with the money to cover the repairs. While opinionated and stubborn at times, Mickey never met a stranger and was known to often leave his wife and kids (and grandkids) waiting for him to stop chatting away with whatever friend or acquaintance he was bound to run into when out and about. He was enamored with children and was often found with a grandchild in tow. He loved good ice, fresh, hot coffee, and hot crispy French fries. He was a picky patron, but always tipped well and could always be counted on for a prayer and a cry at Christmas. Mickey’s family was the most important thing to him and we are so grateful to have been loved by him. The family wishes to extend our love and gratitude to the nurses and CNA’s at North Woods Village in Kokomo, especially Amber and those who worked in Birch Lane, where he was nicknamed “Mickey Blue Eyes” for his big, bright, blue eyes. We are so thankful for the love and care he received. While he was ornery and was known to ask for a kiss from time to time, it was also always abundantly clear that he was truly cared for there. When we could not be there for his comfort and care, they were.
Due to public health restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date so that we can appropriately celebrate the life of Mickey Hart. He always said he wanted a golden statue built in his honor, but this is the best that we could do.