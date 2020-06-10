Michelle Renae Johnson, 63, of Greentown, passed away peacefully at 4:30pm, June 7, 2020, in her home. Michelle was born on March 11, 1957 in Kokomo Indiana to the late Hubert and Thelma (King) Johnson. She is survived by her partner Robert Lee Appleton, of nearly 30 years, as well as her children Holly Bell, Rodney Glassburn, and Eric Krippenstapel, and her wonderful golden retriever, Charlie.
She is also survived by her sisters, Rhonda Johnson, Sandra Johnson, and Kay Sanders, as well as her older brother Roger Johnson, and her grandchildren Pepper Krippenstapel, Taylor Randolph, Kaiden Chorrushi, Corey Randolph, Cody McCarter, Kisharra Randolph, Eros Krippenstapel, and Ryne Krippenstapel, as well as Braeden Shafer and Angelika Pyle.
Michelle worked for Chrysler for over 30 years, eventually retiring in 2008. She was the first of her family to both attend and graduate from Ivy Tech, earning several validations along the way. She was a provider and a nurturer, and was always there to help out, always there to listen, which is what made so many people love her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her daughter-in-law Cindy Krippenstapel, her nephew Jacob Tew, and her niece Katie Johnson, whom she loved very much. She was a victim of the terrible malady of Alzheimer's; she has donated her brain to the Science program at I.U. Health in Indy to hopefully one day rid us of this horrific disease.
A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel Friday June 12, 2020 between 3pm and 7pm.