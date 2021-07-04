Michelle Brewer

Michelle Annette Brewer, 55, went to be with the Lord on June 30th, 2021. She was born on May 19th, 1966, to John Butts and Peggy Spence. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1985. She met the love of her life, Mark Brewer, and together, they had two children, Aaron and Emily. She was a grandmother to three beautiful children, Willow, Daysie, and Leland, who were the joy of her life.
She was a primitive artist, operating a booth at the Treasure Mart Mall, "Grams, Mom, and Me", and was a popular participant in many area craft shows. Michelle never knew a stranger, always visiting with her many friends, both old and new. She was the kindest, sweetest person you had ever met; she truly had a heart of gold.
Michelle has been reunited with her late husband, Mark; and is preceded in death by her step-father, Mike Spence; her mother and father-in-law, Charlene and Paul Brewer; grandparents, Clea and Burlin Butts, Betty and Bill Hightower, Doyle and Rozella Hayes;
Michelle leaves behind her children, Aaron Brewer (Ashley Howell), Emily Brewer (Scott Kates); parents, John Butts (Joyce) and Peggy Spence; two siblings, Jason Butts (Shannon), Greg Butts (Angie); brother-in-laws, Denny Brewer, Mike Brewer (April); sister-in-laws, Phyllis Campbell (Dale), Lisa Augustine; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Michelle will be held at 5pm on Thursday, July 8th at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends may gather for a time of visiting from 3-5pm, also at the Mortuary.
Memorial contributions can be made to Riley Children's Hospital in Michelle's honor.