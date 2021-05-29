Michele Lynne Gifford, 57, of Kokomo, suddenly passed away on the evening of Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born to Linda Sholty (McCaffrey) and Russell Fitzgerald on March 4, 1964. Michele married David Gifford on July 23rd in 1983. They were happily married for 37 years. Michele graduated from Kokomo High school with the class of 1982. She worked as a Dental Assistant for 15 years. Michele enjoyed spending time with her family and church family. Surviving Michele is her mother, Linda; husband, David; son, Trad Gifford; daughters, Callie Harris (Josh), Kelsie Gifford, & Mackenzie Gifford; two brothers, Bryan Fitzgerald (Stacey) & Michael Fitzgerald (Lisa); and five grandchildren: Adleigh, Adreigh, Carleigh, Malachi, and Ezra Harris. Preceding her in death is her father, Russell; and brother, Todd Ftizgerald. Gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday June 4, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel from 4pm to 8pm. The service will take place Saturday, June 5 at Faith Baptist Church at 10am with Pastors Mike Ennis & Eric Stovall officiating.

