Michele Lynne Gifford, 57, of Kokomo, suddenly passed away on the evening of Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born to Linda Sholty (McCaffrey) and Russell Fitzgerald on March 4, 1964. Michele married David Gifford on July 23rd in 1983. They were happily married for 37 years. Michele graduated from Kokomo High school with the class of 1982. She worked as a Dental Assistant for 15 years. Michele enjoyed spending time with her family and church family. Surviving Michele is her mother, Linda; husband, David; son, Trad Gifford; daughters, Callie Harris (Josh), Kelsie Gifford, & Mackenzie Gifford; two brothers, Bryan Fitzgerald (Stacey) & Michael Fitzgerald (Lisa); and five grandchildren: Adleigh, Adreigh, Carleigh, Malachi, and Ezra Harris. Preceding her in death is her father, Russell; and brother, Todd Ftizgerald. Gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday June 4, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel from 4pm to 8pm. The service will take place Saturday, June 5 at Faith Baptist Church at 10am with Pastors Mike Ennis & Eric Stovall officiating.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Arizona's coaches, style of play helped keep Shane Nowell committed to Arizona Wildcats
- College athletes could profit from likeness under bill passed by Illinois House
- Black Indiana lawmakers host virtual town hall meeting
- In wake of his father’s death, Packers’ Aaron Jones vows to honor man who ‘was everything to me’
- Steven M. Sipple: Late-spring conversations remind us of NU's place in college football world
- 'The best birthday': Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza delivers as Wildcats beat Arkansas, advance to 24th WCWS
- World Series-bound: Wildcats punch ticket to Oklahoma City with 4-1 win over Arkansas
- Reopening of campus gives UA fresh opportunity to make critical first impression on recruits
- Gavin MacLeod dies aged 90 following illness
- Jay-Z only learnt to swim when his daughter Blue Ivy was born
Most Popular
Articles
- Desert Storm veteran thrown into combat
- Two arrested after Qwik Stop robbery
- Indiana Supreme Court to determine assessed value of Southlake Mall
- UPDATE: Hobart man dies after wrecking motorcycle, police say
- Person of interest in Delphi murders has Kokomo connections
- Daily arrest log - May 25
- Vehicles without microchips being stored at GMCH plant
- Kokomo Schools appoints Mike Sargent as superintendent
- Daily arrest log - May 21 to 23
- Second Hard Rock gaming property set to be developed in Indiana
Images
Videos
Collections
- Kokomo Perspective – May 26 Issue – Mugshots
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs League - DMW Law vs. Comfortable Climates
- Youth Sports Report: Russiaville - All-Seasons Contracting vs. Eriks Chevrolet
- Wabash Recovery clients get physical with ‘Coach Law’
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs League - Local BBQ vs. H&R Photography
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Kelly's Ice Cream vs. Greentown Wesleyan
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs Softball - 6U Vanwinkle vs. 6U Vanderveen
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Bradford Realty vs. Country Lawn and Garden
- Youth Sports Report: Northwestern - Kokomo Grain vs. Expressions
- IUK, Purdue, Ivy Tech host commencement ceremonies
'The Love Boat' and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' star Gavin MacLeod has died at the age of 90.
Jay-Z has revealed he didn't know how to swim until his first child, Blue Ivy, was born in 2012.
Holliday Grainger and Harry Treadaway have become proud parents to twins, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reports.
Dick Van Dyke has admitted he'd love to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.
Actor Gavin MacLeod, famous for his roles on "The Love Boat" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died. He was 90 years old. In a 2002 interview on "Larry King Live," MacLeod talked about how he was cast on the two hit shows.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Desert Storm veteran thrown into combat
- Two arrested after Qwik Stop robbery
- Indiana Supreme Court to determine assessed value of Southlake Mall
- UPDATE: Hobart man dies after wrecking motorcycle, police say
- Person of interest in Delphi murders has Kokomo connections
- Daily arrest log - May 25
- Vehicles without microchips being stored at GMCH plant
- Kokomo Schools appoints Mike Sargent as superintendent
- Daily arrest log - May 21 to 23
- Second Hard Rock gaming property set to be developed in Indiana
Images
Videos
Collections
- Kokomo Perspective – May 26 Issue – Mugshots
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs League - DMW Law vs. Comfortable Climates
- Youth Sports Report: Russiaville - All-Seasons Contracting vs. Eriks Chevrolet
- Wabash Recovery clients get physical with ‘Coach Law’
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs League - Local BBQ vs. H&R Photography
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Kelly's Ice Cream vs. Greentown Wesleyan
- Youth Sports Report: Kubs Softball - 6U Vanwinkle vs. 6U Vanderveen
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Bradford Realty vs. Country Lawn and Garden
- Youth Sports Report: Northwestern - Kokomo Grain vs. Expressions
- IUK, Purdue, Ivy Tech host commencement ceremonies
High school sports year in review: Tucson athletes, coaches had plenty to celebrate during trying year
Here’s how one of the most memorable years in the Southern Arizona sports scene unfolded during a once-in-a-century pandemic, stretching from August through May:
CNN's Jim Acosta pushes back on former acting Director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration Richard Grenell's claim that the January 6 Capitol insurrection was just "a bad riot."
Plus, Chloe has a decision to make for her future with Lucifer's plan to take over for his father.
Austin Police officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a truck on fire with a man inside. When they arrived on the scene, they sprung into action.
CNN's Jim Acosta reflects on the significance of Memorial Day weekend and wonders what the Greatest Generation would think of how the US handled the coronavirus pandemic and political tensions.
The running back has been struggling since the unexpected passing of 57-year-old Alvin Jones Sr. in April.
Nebraska's faded deep into the pack. Will the Huskers eventually climb out of it? How soon might it happen?
The Arizona Wildcats softball team punched its ticket to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City for the 24th time in program history, after the UA outlasted Arkansas, 4-1, to win the Fayetteville Super Regional title on Saturday.