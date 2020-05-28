Micheal Scott Eakin, 51, Kokomo, passed away May 25, 2020, at IU Health in Indianapolis. He was born October 8, 1968, in Kokomo, the son of the late Horace Q. & Virginia H. (Keeton) Eakin.
Micheal retired from General Motors in Marion. He loved fishing, hunting, camping at Mississinewa, and NASCAR Racing. Micheal also enjoyed traveling, spending time with his friends and family, and watching Chicago Cubs Baseball and Notre Dame Football.
Micheal is survived by his siblings, Stanley (Lisa) Eakin, Bridget (Donny) Webb, Brenda Savoy, and Dixie Eakin; nieces and nephews, Lauren Eakin, Seth Eakin, Nicholas Eakin, Shanda Morgan, Joshua Webb, Mathew Webb, Chasity Romero, Andrea Brandl, and Jason Rubenault; special friends, Nikki (Dave) Jung and their daughter, Grace, John Wynn, and many other special friends; and his cat, Elvis, and his dog, Finley.
Micheal was preceded in death by his parents; and his fiancé, Tina Pontis, whom loved very dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Richard Cecil officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Monday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
