Michael William Ross, 80, of Kokomo, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born to the late Walter Ross and Alene (Swingle) Ross on January 22, 1940 in Kokomo.
Michael retired from the United States Army in 1980 after serving his country for 21 years, including serving in the Vietnam War. Michael served in the Military Police while in the army. He was part of the security detail protecting James Meredith who was the first African American to attend the all-white University of Mississippi in 1961.
Mike was in Ft Worth Texas early Friday morning of November 22, 1963. He was part of the security detail for President John Kennedy before he left for Dallas.
If asked about his role in these historic events he would just say “I was doing my job.” He was proud of the time he spent in service of his country but was unpretentious about it.
After retirement, he went on to work in security for Simon Malls for many years. He enjoyed traveling while in the service but not after retirement. Mike was always a kid at heart. He enjoyed riding jet skis, and spending time with family, and was especially close to his niece Joanna, great nephews and his great-great niece Harla.
He is survived by his sister, June (Larry) Barton; niece, Joanna Bultman; nephews, Brian Ross, Jason Ross, Matthew Ross; great-nephews, Alex Garcia, Adam Berndt, and Austin Berndt; great-great niece, Harla Garcia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Noel Ross.
The family will have a graveside service with full military rites, performed by the United States Army and the VFW Post #1152 Military Rites Team, at Albright Cemetery.