Michael Wayne Vandervort

Right now, we don’t know why Mike died suddenly Saturday morning, January 30, 2021. His wife Monica came home from her dialysis session and found him lifeless, sitting in his favorite recliner. He was 46. Although born on June 17, 1974 in Monticello, IN, he lived all his life in Kokomo and worked at Chrysler Transmission for 25 years.

He and Monica Shelton dated in high school and both graduated from KHS in 1994. They were married on June 6, 1998. They ironically both had had kidney transplants and were on dialysis currently. Mike had not felt well for the past few months, but rarely did he ever miss work. He was responsible as a husband and as part of Chrysler’s team.

Mike was soft-spoken and kind to all who knew him. He, especially, had served as a father figure to three young ladies whose single mothers were friends of Mike and Monica. Darlene Dorsey, Alicia and Christina Shields will miss him greatly. They love Monica but they needed Mike to be a surrogate daddy to them, especially when they were younger. Since Mike and Monica couldn’t have children, they loved every minute they spent with these girls, even helping to coach them in softball at Russiaville and Taylor Softball Leagues.

He and Monica had enjoyed the past several years bowling in a league at Heritage Lanes on Friday nights. That was a lot of fun for them.

Second Corinthians 5:8 says that if we are believers in Jesus, the second our spirits (the real us) leave our bodies, we are with Jesus. This can be hard to understand for some, but that is a promise to all who believe in the Word and so Monica and his family are at peace, knowing that Mike is no longer miserable as he was sometimes, but is now whole and healthy and happy, knowing that Monica will join him one day.

Family who are missing him are, of course, Monica, his dad, Dennis Vandervort of Kokomo and two brothers: Richard of Indianapolis, and Allen, who lives in Minnesota. He is also honored by Monica’s parents, Gregg and Marilyn Shelton of Kokomo, and her brother, Jarrod Shelton and his wife, Star. He had one niece and several nephews, some whom he saw regularly, including Parker and Blake Shelton and Lexy and Noah Sanders, whom he claimed as family.

Mike’s mother, Marcia Vandervort passed away a few years ago as did his maternal grandmother, Martha Andrews of Kokomo.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 4-6 pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. A celebration of Mike’s life will be at 6:00 pm with Pastor Toph of Abundant Life Church officiating. A private burial will be Friday at Albright Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.

Please consider becoming an organ donor per your driver’s license if you haven’t already. Mike was in his third year of waiting for a kidney that he was told would probably take seven years to receive. Thank you.