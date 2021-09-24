Michael W. Kubly, 69, of Galveston passed away early Friday morning, September 17, 2021, at his home. He was born October 2, 1951, in Lafayette, Indiana to James R. and Onadella B. (Odem) Kubly. He married Melody L. Glover and she preceded him in death on May 30, 2006.
Mike worked for Chrysler Corp. for over 30 years. Most of his years were in skilled trade, and the last 10 years he served as safety trainer for UAW Local #685. He was a member of the American Legion Post #418 in Walton and UAW Local #685 in Kokomo. Mike was an avid golfer and enjoyed being on the course whenever he could. In his early years he enjoyed playing guitar in a band. His love of music was passed down to his grandson Maxton and together they held jam sessions playing guitar. He also was a car enthusiast and enjoyed working on race cars.
Surviving family includes his daughter, Heather (Martin) Plauschin of Galveston. His grandchildren, Hannah and Maxton Plauschin of Galveston; brother, Dennis (Janet) Kubly of Monticello and sister, Sandy Eisman of West Lafayette. He is also survived by his companion, Janet Crow of eight years. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Melody.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston at 2:00 p.m. A time of visitation with family and friends will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mike will be laid to rest next to his wife Melody at Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport immediately following services. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Legion Post #418 in Mike’s honor. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com