Michael Thomas Roberts, 62, of Kokomo, IN was born October 20, 1957 to Thomas Edward and Jane Ann (Croddy) Roberts. Michael Passed away May 30, 2020 at 1:21 PM at Community Howard Hospital in Kokomo.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Ann Roberts, his maternal grandparents Frank and Virginia Croddy, his paternal grandparents Zack and Evelyn Croddy, four uncles, and two cousins.
He will be greatly missed by his father Thomas Roberts. His brother Timothy Roberts (Marcy), his sister LeAnn Mann (Erik), his nieces Jainee Brooks, Sara Mann, his nephews Nathan Dutton, Vance Clark, Erik Mann, Jr., and his grand-nephew Jaxon Taylor. He will also be missed by his aunts and several cousins.
Michael graduated from Hayworth High School in 1976. He moved to Sarasota, Florida where he lived for many years before returning to Kokomo.
Michael was a professional level photographer. He enjoyed movies, music, reading, art, and museums. He enjoyed traveling and was a very good cook. He was very intelligent with a dry sense of humor and a quick wit. He really enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the Holidays. He was a very loving and warm man. We are all better for having known him and he has been taken away from us too soon.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Sunset Memorial Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM for immediate family only due to Covid-19.