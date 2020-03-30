Michael Stephen Mote, 66, of Kokomo passed away in loving arms at his home at 4:07am on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born on November 16th, 1953. Michael was the son of the late Howard Elmer Mote and LaDawna Lucille (Conley) Mote. He had one older sister, the late Ruth Elaine (Mote) Rosselot and one younger brother, Mitchel Stuart Mote, 51.
He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1972 and attended Indiana University at Kokomo. Michael retired from the Chrysler Corporation in 2006, after 34 years working as a machinist and load handler.
On July 9, 2004, he married Gloria Jean (Spore) Mote, 68 and she survives. Gloria’s son, Jason Eli Chamness, 38 gave them a granddaughter, JadaLynn, 9, who was the apple of his eye.
Michael married Sue Katheryn (Butler) Shay, 66 in July, 1974. They had one son, Cory Michael Mote, 41.
Michael’s non-work pursuits included reading, especially science fiction, fantasy and history, fishing, shooting pool and gaming. He was a long time member of H.O.G. and enjoyed riding and restoring motorcycles. He was an IU, Pacers and Colts fan. He enjoyed auto-racing, particularly dirt track.
Along with his wife Gloria, Michael has left behind his son Cory Mote, his daughter-in-law Ash (McCall) Mote, 36, his brother, Mitchel Mote, nephew Christoper Manu Patel, 27, Jason Chamness, granddaughter JadaLynn, nephews Timothy Jaimes Rosselot, 44 and Marcus Zachary Rosselot, 37 and niece Adrienne Alexandria Rosselot, 35. He will be mourned by numerous other family and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Howard and LaDawna Mote and sister Ruth Rosselot.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Michael held at a later date. Condolences should be directed to Gloria Mote at 722 W. Elm Street, Kokomo, IN, 46901.