Michael S. Shade, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 12:32 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home. He was born April 25, 1944, in Seymour, to Oren and Marie (Richart) Shade.
Michael graduated from Seymour High School and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He went on to serve as surveyor for the city of Kokomo and also owned and operated Shades Land Surveying. Michael enjoyed walking, hiking and being outdoors. He was a world traveler and a member of the Ambassadair Travel Club. He was also a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include his son, Thomas Shade; daughters, Anna (Justin) King and Elizabeth (Jason) Bright; seven grandchildren; brothers, Pat (Sue) Shade, Phil (Janet) Shade and Rex Shade; and sister, Sheila (Wayne) Zumhingst.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Daniel Shade and Timothy Shade.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Deacon Chuck Springer officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
