Michael Ross Evans, 50, Forest, passed away at 3:50 am Friday, May 22, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born September 29, 1969, to Robert “Bob” and Judy (Smith) Evans, in Kokomo, Indiana.
Michael was a 1988 graduate of Clinton Central High School. He was currently employed with Chrysler Corp as a machine operator and had previously worked for Jordan Farms. He attended West Point Christian Church, was an avid Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan, and loved woodworking.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Abigail Evans, and Emily Evans; father, Bob Evans; and sisters, Patricia Newlon, and Carolyn Lynbrook.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy (Smith) Evans; and brother, David Evans.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville, with Pastor Darren Miracle officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-6 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to Turning Point-System of Care in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
