Michael R. Reap, 68 of Tipton died Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born in Carthage, Illinois on September 22, 1951 to Donald and Dorothy (Libberton) Reap.
Michael was an office manager for medical groups. He had lived in Miami Beach, Florida for some time, enjoying the warm weather.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy of Tipton, a brother Patrick Reap of Florida and a sister and brother-in-law Susan E. Forkner and Michael of Tipton.
No services are planned. Burial at a later date will occur at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Mt. Carroll, Illinois.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kemp United Methodist Church 228 N. Main Street Tipton, Indiana 46072.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.