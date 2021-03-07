Michael R. Bradley Sr, 69, Kokomo, passed away at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. He was born December 25, 1951 in Chicago to Milton Edward and Patricia Ann (Kelly) Bradley. On June 24, 1988 he married Barbara Jane Harlow who survives.
Michael was a handyman by trade and enjoyed helping others whenever he could. He cherished time spent with his family especially his children and grandchildren. Although he didn’t enjoy fishing, he loved spending time with his wife, tending the fire, while she fished.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bradley; children, Paul Bradley, Frankie Bradley, Michael Bradley Jr, Charles Bradley, Christy Bradley, Brandi Bradley, and Susan Bradley; 27 grandchildren; and a good friend, William “Billy” Benifel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Frankie Bradley, Milton Bradley, Marie Brass, Patricia Sharon, Nancy Day, and his “brother-from-another-mother”, Dockie Ray Gibson.
Michael will be cremated with a memorial service at 4:00 pm Monday, March 8, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road with Pastor Chuck McCloskey officiating. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
