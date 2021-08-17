On August 12, 2021, Michael Paul Monroe, 43, Kokomo, went to meet his creator. He was born December 28, 1977, in Kokomo, the son of Paul & Joyce (Grimes) Monroe.
Michael was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, nephew and best friend. He was a loyal individual who deeply loved and cared for the people in his life. Michael had a beautiful soul and called no person an enemy. Anyone who was unable to have him in their life, missed out on something beautiful. He enjoyed music, concerts, movies, roller coasters, spending time with his family and his girlfriend Amanda the most. Michael had a love for animals to include his fish and his sweet cat Sassy.
Michael was a 1995 graduate of Kokomo High School. He also had several accomplishments throughout his life. He completed his Bachelor’s Degree from Purdue University and Indiana University concentrating in Business and made the Dean’s list for high academics at both schools. He had figured out life. Michael had all of the things that we all strive to accomplish. Michael was an inspiration to many and loved by all.
Michael leaves behind his beautiful daughter, Mikayla Brianna Nicole Shuck; his parents, Paul and Joyce Monroe; grandmother, Janice Monroe; brother, Mark Monroe; nephews, Andrew and Trevor Monroe; the light of his life, Amanda Collins; and was loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins throughout the country including Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Arkansas, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee and Florida. He touched so many lives in a positive way. Over the years, Michael helped raise Brett Lusher, Kameron Bell and Brooklyn Navarro.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawanda and Robert Davis, Alice Monroe, Jackie L. Monroe; cousin, Chandra Sisk; and best friend, Jade Cook.
“It’s all good man”
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, 21, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Rob Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.shirleyandstout.com.