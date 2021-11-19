Michael "Mike" Sullivan

Michael O Sullivan, 72, Kokomo, IN passed away on November 15, 2021. He was born on June 24, 1949 in Kokomo, IN the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Cope) Sullivan. Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Master Mason. He loved golfing, being on his computer, and spending time with his daughters. Family was very important to him. He also loved his dogs, Purdue, and his coffee.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Kathleen Sullivan and David Sullivan.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Rhonda; children, Candace (David) French, Kristin Sullivan; grandchildren, Michelle and Allison French, Tyler, Rachel, and Emily Johnston; brother, Mark Sullivan; many friends and relatives.
Visitation will take place at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 10:00 am until the start of funeral services at 12:00 pm. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online guestbook at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com.