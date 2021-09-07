Michael “Mike” Nolan Collins, 65, Kokomo, passed away at 8:14 pm, Thursday September 2, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Frankfort to the late James and Barbara (Coffman) Collins on October 26, 1955. In Kokomo on November 16, 1996, he married the love of his life and best friend Robin Lynn Helms.
Mike was raised by his “mammal” and “dad dad” Coffman, and as the oldest brother he helped raise his siblings. He was a 1973 graduate of Clinton Central High School. As a young boy and teenager, he worked for farmers in Clinton Co. He also worked for Truss in Kirklin, General Battery in Frankfort, and as a Truck driver for R & D Transport in Clermont. In 2006 he was hired at General Motors Components Holding in Kokomo and later transferred to General Motors in Fort Wayne and worked there until he had to retire due to illness. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him. He loved his Harley and his fur babies, Little Bit, Sheriff, and Maddie, he also enjoyed fishing and camping. God granted him the gift of holding his newborn twin grandsons before his passing.
Along with his wife Robin, Mike is survived by his children, Cory Michael Collins, Joshua Collins, Layce (Daryl Shoe) Collins, Trista (Patrick) Favors, Tabitha Cooper, Shad (Angel) Cooper, and Nolan (Heaven) Collins; siblings, Jane Ferguson, Wayne “Bud” (Sue) Collins, David (Lisa) Collins, and Jodie (Lonnie) O’Neal; 12 grandchildren; and mother-in-law and second “mom” Sharon Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Barbara; and brother James “Jimmy” Collins.
Services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., with Pastor Steve Branstutter officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday September 8, 2021, from 4-8 pm at the funeral home and Thursday an hour prior to the service. Donations may be made to Bethel Tabernacle in Michael’s name. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.