Michael "Mick" Wellin

Michael Henry “Mick” Wellin, age 75, passed away at his home in Kokomo, Indiana on Tuesday March 11, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Albert and Lillian Wellin.
Mick was a gymnast in high school and college. He was a member of the United States Navy, aboard the submarine Chivo. He worked as a well driller, a sheepherder, and a gymnastics instructor. He grew up in Northlake, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. He also lived in Fort Wayne and northern California, prior to settling in Kokomo. Mick enjoyed the outdoors, exotic cuisines, and volunteering in the community.
Mick is survived by his longtime partner, Andrea Becker; siblings, Elaine Wellin, Steven (Barbara) Wellin and Herman (Lynne) Wellin; niece, Melissa (Derek) Levandowski; nephews, Randy (Stacy) Wellin, and Alex Wellin; and great-niece, Allie Wellin.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Mick held at a later date. Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.