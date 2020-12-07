Michael Loyd Gray, 73, Kokomo, passed away at 1:41 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born September 8, 1947, in Kokomo, to Harry W. and Joan L. (Delrymple) Gray. On January 12, 2012, he married Judy A. Williams, in Kokomo, and she survives.
Michael graduated from Kokomo High School in 1965 and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as an oiler and job setter for Chrysler for 33 years before retiring in 2000. While at Chrysler, he served as an EAP Representative for UAW Local 685. He enjoyed pigeon racing and was a member of the American Pigeon Racing Association and was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA.
In addition to his wife, Judy Gray, survivors include his children, Bethanne (Freddie) Davis, Julie (Jason) Young, Chad Cockrell, Nikki Cockrell, Laura (Keith) Myers and Michael Cook; grandchildren, Kylie Sparks, Taylor Gray, Ashley Davis, Tiffany Davis, Paige Davis, Makiah Castillo, Cameron Young, Carson Young, Tyler Cockrell, Caitlyn Myers, Claire Myers and Garrett Myers; great-grandchildren, Aria Davis, Elena Nelson and Beau Bray; sister, Patty (Marvin) Parton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Casey Gray.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Private family funeral services will be held on Friday with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Flora. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to the American Kidney Foundation, in honor of his wife, Judy Gray. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Michael's family, please visit our floral store.