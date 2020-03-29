Michael Lee King, 68, Kokomo, passed away at 9:38 pm Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home where he had been after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 5, 1951, in Kokomo, to Orville & Alice (Weir) King. He has been happily married to his high school sweetheart Jane (Campbell) for 45 years, whom he married on June 29, 1974, at Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Michael was a 1970 graduate of Northwestern High School and a 1994 graduate of Purdue-Indiana University Campus where he received his Associate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired from Kokomo Gas & Fuel as a pipefitter after 24 years of service. Michael had also worked as a salesman for Schrader’s Auto Parts Store, Chrysler Corp., manager of Colonial Auto Parts Store, and a brief time with Tenbrook Sales.
Michael was a mechanically savvy man who could fix almost anything. He was also a longtime member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Along with his wife Jane, Michael is survived by his daughters, Summer (Matt) Ehresman, and April (Rick) Kivett; grandchildren, Campbell, Kinsley, and Calise Ehresman, and Lydia, Ada, and Ian Kivett; siblings, Sandy (Jim) Cohee, Max (Margaret) King, Steve King, Pam (John) Johnson, Carol (Dan) Estle, Tanya (Rhett) Wells, Jeff (Jenine) King, and Greg (Robin) King, along with a plethora of nieces and nephews; in-laws, Earl (Ada) Campbell, June (Mark) Sutherin, Ross Campbell (Dan Burns), and Dow (Susan) Campbell.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and siblings, Sue (Phil) Morris, Jerry (Dianne) King, Mark King, and David King.
Above all, he was a good man who loved his wife, his daughters, and his grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
