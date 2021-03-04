Michael Kostantinos "Greek" Volikas

Michael Konstantinos “Greek” Volikas, 80, Kokomo, passed away surrounded by family at 7:20 pm Monday, March 1, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born April 28, 1940, in Vrondato, Chios, Greece. He was the son of the late Konstantinos & Maria (Fafaloios) Volikas.
Michael was a 1959 graduate of Kokomo High School. He retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service. Michael was a member of the Howard County Izaak Walton League of America and the Elwood Conservation Club. He was also a member of the Longhorn Foundation for University of Texas Athletics and a 50 year member of the United States Naval Institute. Michael volunteered for over 30 years teaching Indiana hunter education classes. He was a college football and military history enthusiast and appreciated the great outdoors, especially the migration of the Sandhill Cranes locally.
Michael is survived by his children, Anthony M. (Ingrid) Volikas, Kokomo and Elizabeth J. (Jeffrey) White, Englewood, Colorado; he was a loving “Papaw” to his 5 beautiful granddaughters, Ashley E. Volikas, Noblesville, Katy A. Volikas, Lilly E. Volikas, both of Kokomo, Morgan E. White and Emma C. White, both of Englewood, Colorado; niece and Goddaughter, Toula Volikas (Chris) Linville and family; niece, Maria (Dan) Ondrik and family; nephew, Dino Volikas.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the compassionate nurses and staff from Community Howard Regional Health and Elara Hospice for their kindness and support.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernie Volikas and Louis Volikas; and his companion of many years, Norma Seagrave.
Private graveside services were held in Crown Point Cemetery with Fr. Phillip Lashbrook officiating. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Michael's family, please visit our floral store.