Michael K. Woolsey, 67, of Jasper, passed away at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. He was born in Jasper on May 1, 1954, to Harmon C. & Joanne M. (Fromme) Woolsey.

Michael is survived by his children, Vanessa R. Woolsey, Tiffany D. Woolsey, Jessamyn L. Davis (Tyler), Beatrice K. Woolsey, Kaylee S. Woolsey, and Jaxson T. Woolsey; three brothers, Marlon K. Woolsey (Rosemary) of Fishers, IN, Monty K. Woolsey (Lisa) of Fishers, IN, and Max K. Woolsey (Tammy) of Fairhope, AL; and two grandsons, Colton and Ryder, and one granddaughter, Haizley. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mark K. Woolsey, and sister Missy K. Woolsey.

Michael was employed with Kimball International for over 26 years and was a professional photographer for 27 years. He was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus for over 25 years. Michael was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Dubois County Right to Life, and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation Association. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America for 37 years, a past member of the Board of Overseers of St. Meinrad C.A.C.D., Inc., and a past committee member of the Jasper Strassenfest. For most of his life, Michael was very active with several non-profit organizations. He was one of the main organizers and an officer for the first lay board of directors for the former Providence Home Health Care Center.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Michael taught high school religious education for over twelve years. He was also the design winner of the “Adopt the City Flag” contest for Jasper. He loved Jasper High School boys’ baseball and basketball, model railroading, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and Indiana University basketball, and he enjoyed relaxing with an occasional cigar. His late-life hobby was marinating, smoking, and grilling meats as “Mike’s Famous Bar-B-Que.” He thoroughly enjoyed the companionship of his pugs Sophie, Paige, and Pugsley.

Michael’s funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30 at Redemption Christian Church, 1450 Energy Drive, Jasper, Indiana, 47546, where his family will greet friends starting at 4:00 p.m. The funeral will be taped and available for viewing on his obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be written for his family.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton, is honored to be assisting the Woolsey family. Memorial contributions to assist the family in covering funeral expenses should be given to Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W Jefferson St., Tipton, Indiana, 46072.