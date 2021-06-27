Michael K. Smith, 74 passed away on June 23, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Health Hospital. He was born on June 7, 1947 in Kokomo to Donald and Kathleen (Randolph) Smith. On September 27, 1969 Michael married Rebecca Weaver who survives after 55 wonderful years together.
Michael was a 1965 Kokomo graduate and served in the Army National Guard for 41 years. He worked for Delco/ Dephi for 40 plus years. Michael attended Abundant Life Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren fishing and loved working around the house and yard. One of Michael's favorite places to visit for the winter was Panama City Beach. He was an avid Notre Dame fan.
Survivors include his wife; Rebecca Smith, sons; Chad Smith, Casey Smith, sister; Diann Grainger, Toni Wren, brother; Chris (Denese) Smith, and five grandchildren; June Smith, Kaylee Smith, Laney Smith, Adrian Ball, and Cooper Smith. Also a niece and several nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; Donald and Kathleen Smith, brother; Jeffrey Smith.
Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 pm on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary on Webster St. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Urban Outreach.