Michael James Grider, 34, Kokomo, passed away 9:23pm, Friday, January 29, 2021. He was born September 12, 1986 in Kokomo to Michael W. and Terry J. (Wagner) Grider.
Michael was a 2005 graduate of Kokomo High School and attended Indiana University. He had worked several jobs with the latest being at Menards in the paint department. He was a polite, respectful and courteous man, that was liked and respected by those that he crossed paths with. He enjoyed working and cheering on his favorite soccer team, Chelsea F.C. He was an animal lover, especially of his cat, Baden, and his best friend, Floyd, his bulldog.
Michael is survived by his parents; sister, Nicole (Dakota) Horn; grandmother, Shirley Wagner; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Pansy Grider and James William Wagner; and an uncle, Albert V. Grider.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
A special note of thanks from the family to the doctors, nurses, ICU staff, and the chaplains that cared for Michael and his family during this time. Your compassion, kindness and care were greatly appreciated. Thank you.
