Michael Hinkle

Mike “Cream” Hinkle, 63, of Kokomo, left this world for greener fields, wider fairways, and sandier beaches. Mike passed on February 15th with his family by his side holding his hand. He was born October 21st, 1956 to Joe and June Hinkle. He grew up the youngest of 3 on the family farm in Walton, IN. Mike graduated from Lewis Cass High School in 1975. He began a career as farmer, working with his father Joe. In 1983 “Big” Mike had his son “Little Mike,” who he enjoyed an amazing relationship with and was very proud of. In 1985 he moved to Kokomo and opened the Kokomo Frozen Custard. In 1997 he married the love of his life, Teresa Barry, and Teresa and her daughters, August and Shannon Hughes, joined the family, making it complete. Mike loved playing golf, laughing and telling jokes with his numerous friends, sports ( the Hoosiers, Colts, golf, ponies, and racing), bantering about politics, and he REALLY LOVED his grandkids. In golf Mike was known for having a great short game and being a ton of fun to play with. He hit 6 hole in ones. He was a staple of the American Legion golf community and was always good for a cocktail and a real conversation at the bar after a round. He served the Sons of the American Legion as the SAL Chaplain, and always reminded the crew to refrain from drinking and swearing during the prayer. Mike also helped to start the Ute Memorial Tournament to raise college funds for the son of his Friend Tony Standt, who passed too soon. In 1985, when Mike opened the Kokomo Frozen Custard, he was mostly looking for a way out of farming where he could be his own boss, but Mike found something so much greater. He was proud to serve his community the best “custard” (not to be confused with ice cream) around. More than anything though, he cherished the unique relationship he went on to have with those he employed. Mike became a mentor, a friend, a father figure and so much more to many young people in the their first ever job. He was honest and intentional in mentoring his employees. He took great pride in supporting and loving the “custard girls.” He was extremely proud of what he created with the Custard community. When he and Teresa married they went on to enjoy a very special relationship. They were one of the most fun couples to be around. They loved hosting parties at their basement bar. They traveled as much as they could and their favorite places to go always involved a sandy beach in Florida or an island. For 22 years their anniversary always involved sand between their toes. Teresa brought two daughters into their relationship and Mike always loved them as his own. The word “step” didn’t exist in his relationship with August and Shannon. In the last 13 years Mike was blessed to enjoy getting to be “Pap” to his 4 grandchildren. He loved seeing Sami play sports here in Kokomo and loved traveling to Utah to hike and take in National Parks with Miles, Finlee, and Griffin. Mike was kind, caring, thoughtful, a good golfer, a great friend, and so much more. He was the most patient person you will ever meet. Mike is survived by his wife Teresa, children Michael and his wife Elessa, August, and Shannon. Grandchildren Samantha, Miles, Finlee, and Griffin. His mother June and brother Dave. Mike was preceded in death by his father Joe, and sister and brother Kathy and Mike Dingo. The Hinkle family would like to express many thanks to the medical team of doctors and nurses at Howard Community Hospital for the excellent care in supporting Mike to be as comfortable as possible. We would also like to thank all his extended family, friends, Legion buddies, and Custard family for the kind words and pouring out of loving support that Mike and his family have felt in this difficult time. A celebration of Mike’s life will take place at the American Legion, Post 6, in Kokomo on Saturday, February 22 from 6-10pm.
