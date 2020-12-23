Michael H. Wright, 60, passed away in Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Westfield on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on November 6, 1960, to Rex T. Wright and Patsy (Sowers) Wright.
Michael graduated from Eastern High School in 1979. He loved anything automotive, especially muscle cars. He was an avid mechanic. He enjoyed listening to music, and he loved his family and friends.
He survived by his brother Thomas Wright.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street, Greentown, is assisting the family. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
