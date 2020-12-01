Michael H. “Mike” Page, 68, Kokomo, formerly of Tell City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his home. He was born September 15, 1952, in Camp Cooke, California, the son of the late Ivan H. & Mary L. (Anderson) Page. On June 12, 1976, he married Christine M. Vollmer who survives.
Mike was a 1971 graduate of Columbus High School in Columbus, Indiana. He graduated in 1976 from the University of Evansville. Mike retired from the Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation after 30 years of service where he served as teacher, aquatics director and swim coach. As a coach, he led his teams to 9 total Sectional Championships, 6 Conference Championships, and was named District Coach of the Year 3 times. He also took numerous swimmers to the IHSAA State Finals.
Along with his wife Christine, Mike is also survived by his children, Tami L. (Gary) Cook, Zach H. (Sara) Page and Brett T. (Lara) Page; grandsons, Hayden & Colin Cook; and siblings, Russell Page, Stewart Page and David Freeman.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am – 1 pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. A private family service will be held at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s memory to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
