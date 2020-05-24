Michael George Eikenberry, 77, Kokomo passed away peacefully following complications due to lung cancer. One of Mike’s final wishes was to make a statement regarding smoking cigarettes.
“Please don’t smoke, it has claimed the life of my beloved wife and now mine. So please, for you and your loved ones please don’t smoke.”
Mike was born June 15, 1942 in Kokomo, IN to Wilbur and Adonis Eikenberry.
Mike, graduated Tipton HS in 1960. He was a life long resident of the Kokomo area.
He started BMJ Mold and Eng. in 1965 with two friends in a garage. He eventually bought out his partners and built the business up to 5 companies spread across 3 states. During this time Mike employed hundreds of people providing career advancement and opportunity to many aspiring tradesmen. In so doing he also provided income for many families in Kokomo, El Paso and Dearborn. He enjoyed life to its fullest. He was a licensed pilot, certified SCUBA diver, motorcycle enthusiast, long-standing member of the GWRRA and of course spending time with his family was among his favorite things.
Mike was preceded in passing by a much beloved previous wife and mother of 3 of his children Suzanne; His mother Adonis; his Father Wilbur, and brother Gayle Eikenberry.
Mike is survived by his wife Anita; two sisters; Susie (Verlin) Boggs and Becky (Bob) McJunkins; one brother Larry (Sherry) Hawks; 4 Children, Todd (Jayne), Ron (Deb) Watson, Cindy (Jason) Green, and Jim (Angella), along with 11 grandchildren Contessa (Perez Eikenberry), Michael, Malinda, Austin, Brock, Abby Green, Corry, Zack, Danielle, Ashley, Sidney Watson, 2 stepsons; Matthew & Kevin Kasper, 1 step grandson; Liam Kasper and 10 great grandchildren.
Those who knew Mr. Eikenberry would tell you he always had a smile on his face. He spread joy among all he met.
Visitation will be May 27, 2020, 9:00am to 12:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster street with funeral services starting at 12:00pm. Burial will immediately follow the service in Hope Well Cemetery in Frankfort, IN. Pastor Jeff Sexton will be officiating.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life event later this summer. We will make an announcement at the services on Wednesday and place an ad in the Kokomo Tribune once time and date are established.
Contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington St., Ste 1180-S Indianapolis, IN 46204.
You can find Mike’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can sign the registry and leave the family a message.