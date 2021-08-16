Michael Gammans

Michael Anthony Gammans, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 6:19 pm, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at home with his family by his side. Michael was born January 27, 1940, in Kokomo to Raymond Francis “Pat” and Gladys June (Morris) Gammans. On August 26, 1961, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, he married Louise Ann McClain.
Michael was a 1958 Kokomo High School graduate. He worked for the Kokomo Fire Department achieving the rank of Battalion Chief from 1961-1987. After he retired, he worked for St. Joseph Hospital as the Director of Safety & Security from 1987-2004. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and was an officer for Northwest Little League. He placed in his age group in several 5k benefit walks. He enjoyed camping, BBQ competitions, chili contests, fishing, woodworking, and was a huge fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, GO IRISH!
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise; children, Michelle Ann Gammans, Patrick Michael (Melody) Gammans, and Robert Matthew “Bob” (Lisa) Gammans; grandchildren, Mackenzie Ann Gammans, Michael Patrick (Alexis) Gammans, and Allie Marie (Kyle) Shepherd, his beloved dog, Gator, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gladys; siblings, Raymond Francis Gammans II, Helen (Gene) Adams, James Gammans, and Richard Gammans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday August 18, 2021, at 2:00 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo, with Rev. Father Elliot Zak officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. The Rosary will be offered at 3:30 pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road on Tuesday. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s name to the Monastery of the Poor Clares. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the love and care given by the Ascension medical staff. Also, the care and compassion shown by St. Vincent hospice is greatly appreciated and was a comfort to the family. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.