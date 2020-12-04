Michael G. Moss, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 10:35 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born August 29, 1945, in Kokomo, the son of Harold & Barbara (Hayes) Moss. On January 2, 1982, he married Beverly Davis who survives.
Michael was a 1963 graduate of Galveston High School and attended Butler University, where he was to play basketball under Coach Tony Hinkle and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He retired in March of 2002 from Delco Electronics after 37 years as a supervisor. Michael also worked on the Moss Family farm with his dad and brother. He was a member of Upper Deer Creek Church. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed going to the casinos. He was loving to everyone and was a very giving and generous person. Michael loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to tell stories, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh.
Along with his wife, Beverly, Michael is also survived by his children, Michelle Moss, Wendi (Ray) Oaks and Brad (Chassidy) Moss; grandchildren, Lucy McKee, Michael Porter, Ashlei (Andy) Pickett, Pricilla (Trinity) Akemon, Alex and Andrew Moss, along with 6 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Leanne Moss.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gary Moss.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Galveston Cemetery. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
