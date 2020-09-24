Michael F. McDowell, 73, Greentown, passed away in his home Monday, September 21 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Logansport, Indiana to Donald E. and Louise M. (Robideaux) McDowell on January 17, 1947.

He graduated from Logansport High School in 1965. He then went on to serve in the United States Army from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1970. He completed an electrician apprenticeship program at GM/Delco. Michael retired after 31 years of service in 2001 from Delco Electronics as an electrician.

He married Emma (Sandlin) on March 17, 1984 in Kokomo and she survives.

Michael was a member of American Legion Post #317 in Greentown. He loved helping people and would go out of his way to lend a helping hand whenever needed. He enjoyed working with electronics, repairing and maintaining computers/computer networks and satellite installation. He was very tech savvy. He enjoyed carpentry and loved working with his hands. He and his wife built a cabin in Waynesboro, Tennessee and spent time there together, roaming the hills and watching the wildlife.

He is survived by wife, Emma "Sandy"; son, Jeffry Michael (Evelyn) McDowell; brother, Gary Paul (Jill) McDowell. Beloved Granddaughter, Heather Lyn McDowell. He considered Gary Mitchell Sandlin, Jr. and Greg Hollingsworth his sons, and Kim Herrington (Doug) as his daughter. Niece, Angela (Fred) Schulte and nephew, Richard Kelly McDowell. Brother in laws, E.J. (Brenda) Sandlin, Gary Mitchell (Debbie) Sandlin and H. Joe Sandlin. Sister in laws Pat (Victor) Seibert and Marsha (Gerard) Andreas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved son, Donald Walter McDowell.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, September 25 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown. Funeral service to follow Friday at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Beverly Seese officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown, Friday, October 2 with military rites provided by the American Legion Post #317.

One of Mike's favorite quotes: "Man's mind, stretched to a new idea, never goes back to its original dimensions" Oliver Wendell Holmes

Hasler & Stout Funeral home assisted the family arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.