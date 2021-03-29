Michael Duane Smith, 74, of Kokomo, passed away on March 26, 2021. He was born in Rising Sun, Ohio to the late Mary Williams and Gerald Smith. Mike graduated from high school in Fostoria, Ohio, working at a Chrysler plant there before transferring to Indiana in the late 1970s, where he then met his wife of nearly 38 years, Shirley Franks, and she survives. Mike worked in furnace repair at the Kokomo Casting Plant before retiring in 2003 after 30 years of service. He was a member of UAW local 1166.
Mike enjoyed being with friends and family, spending time with his wife while she shopped, and having dinner dates. In his younger years, he loved to go fast! That need was fulfilled by racing his motorcycle at the Bunker Hill dragstrip. Mike loved to fish and looked forward to his summer trips to his home state of Ohio, where he and his buddies would spend countless hours fishing and having fun. He loved sports and was in several bowling and golf leagues. He was an avid golfer and once was the talk of his golf league when he scored a rare double eagle on a par 5 hole. Mike simply enjoyed life and had fun living it. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Mike is survived by his wife Shirley; his children, Lisa Smith Bustillos, Texas; Teresa Smith Geer, Ohio; step-children, Donald Franks, Ronald Franks, Richard Franks, Russell Franks, and Cheryl Franks McFarland; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mike is predeceased by his parents; a stepson, Jack C Franks, Jr., and his siblings, Keith Smith, Charles Smith, Martha Louise Smith, Ruth Smith, Donald Smith, and Gerald Allen Smith.
Services for Mike will be private.